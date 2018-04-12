INL breaks ground for two new facilities

Rep. Julie VanOrden (R-Pingree) and Rep. Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) took their turns on shovels for the groundbreaking of the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center on Wednesday at the INL in Idaho Falls. INL Director Mark Peters was the master of ceremony at the groundbreaking ceremony that took place at the Idaho National Laboratory on Wednesday in Idaho Falls. This is an architectural drawing of the proposed Cybercore Integration Center at INL that will be used for cyber security. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2019. This is an architectural drawing of the proposed Collaborative Computing Center (C3) at INL. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2019.
Idaho Falls, ID

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) on Wednesday to celebrate two research facilities that will built on the INL campus. These facilities are: the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center (C3).
In the Cybercore Integration Center will be built for cyber security innovations. The plan is that industry, government and academia will work together to systematically engineer cyber and physical security innovations to protect the nation's most critical infrastructure, like the power grid.
The C3 will be a collaborative super-computer that will be used by INL and industry, in partnership with students and faculty at Boise State University, Idaho State University, the University of Idaho and the University of Wyoming.
"We are working with Idaho's universities to strengthen partnerships, for example, by tailoring internships for students seeking advanced degrees in nuclear engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, chemical engineering and computer science," INL Director Mark Peters said. "Students are the talent of the future and we want to invest in their success. By offering these career-enhancing opportunities, everyone wins."
