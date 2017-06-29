INL holds 50th anniversary celebration of advanced reactor
By:
Associated Press
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
IDAHO FALLS — Employees and visitors gathered at Idaho National Laboratory’s Advanced Test Reactor on Thursday to celebrate the contributions of the ATR to advance nuclear energy research.
In a prepared video message, Idaho’s congressional delegation recognized the achievement and the critical role the ATR plays in securing our nation’s energy future.
Read the entire article in the June 30 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News
Category: