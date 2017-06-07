INL sponsors drone training

On Tuesday, today (Wednesday) and Thursday, it is drone flying practice for 39 aviation managers and aviation safety officers from various National Laboratories across the nation. There are 17 U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories.

The seminar at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is taught be Matthew Balderree, the lab’s chief unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) pilot since 2014.

Each morning, participants receive academic training in the classroom. They are introduced to the basics and they learn safety regulations and the requirements of the DOE, FAA and the National Nuclear Security Administration in the use of drones.

For the full story, read the Wednesday, June 7, edition of the Morning News.