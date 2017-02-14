Ish found guilty

After deliberating about one hour, jurors in the Anthony Ish trial returned to the courtroom on Tuesday to deliver their decision—guilty on both counts. Ish was found guilty of second degree murder and guilty of assault with a deadly weapon.

Ish will be sentenced on Wednesday, May 10. He is housed in the Bannock County Jail to await his sentencing.

