ISP demonstrates drone technology

POCATELLO — On Thursday, members of the Idaho State Police demonstrated the capabilities of its growing drone program, known as the "Small Unmanned Aerial System." "We use the 'DJI Phantom 4 Quadrocopter' at a cost of approximately $1,500 per unit, when originally purchased; we now own six of them, said Meridian Headquarters Capt. John Ganske at the event at the ISP District office.

The ISP has have had these devices in operation for nearly a year in all areas of state and crash scene investigations where drones have helped to expedite these and to get traffic flowing again. Other uses include various crime scene investigations, which could include surveillance, as well as searches and rescues and hazardous materials situations.

