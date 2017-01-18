ISTCS receives $10,000 grant for Chrome Books

Fifth-grade students at the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School will each receive a Chrome Book for their desk, and learn computer coding thanks to a grant from the Idaho STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) Action Center. Fifth-grade teacher Michelle Anderson wrote the grant "Chrome Books and Coding in the Classroom." It was a four page grant that included a project description, learning objectives for the technology, lesson description, and sustainability of the plan.

