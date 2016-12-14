ISTCS Students donate canned food to pantry

The students at Idaho Science Technology Charter School donated 3,345 cans of food to the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry. Fourth-grade through eighth-grade students gathered the canned food to help those in need. Before donating the cans students in the seventh and eighth grade healthy living class used the cans for their "canstruction" project. The structures are a STEM activity and take planning and engineering to complete.

"I had fun seeing what we wanted to build and planning the project," said student Carly Elrod.