ISTCS students win brochure contest

Seventh and eighth grade students attending Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) explored the role of animals in society throughout the month of May.

English teacher Tamara Dalley said, "I like to give my students real life experiences."

After their research, students could choose to design brochure about the humane society or one about for spaying and neutering pets.

"Eighth grader Abigail Perschon is an avid writer," Dalley said. "She wrote this press release."

