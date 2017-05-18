ISU hosts free summer camp for kids

Idaho State University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and HayWire Robotics are offering a two week summer robotics and engineering camp for middle school students from June 5 to June 16 (Monday-Friday). Applications are available on the web at isu.edu/cse.

The camp is free to all kids. Transportation will also be provided free to kids from Fort Hall and Blackfoot. The camps will focus on hands-on learning all mixed in with a lot of fun.

The engineering camp activities include building bridges, competing in the West Point bridge design competition, breaking materials, racing boats and flying water bottle rockets. It will also include a trip to Hill Aerospace Museum and the Utah State Railroad Museum.

The robotics camp will be spent designing, building and programming VEX robots, and participating in competitions during the week. Boy Scouts can earn their Robotics Badge while attending the camp.

The camp is funded by the Federal Highway Administration in conjunction with Idaho Department of Transportation.