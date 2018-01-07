ISU presents The Midtown Men

Idaho State University’s A Season of Note will present The Midtown Men, which reunites stars from the Broadway hit musical “Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Formed in 2010, the popular vocal group has been widely praised for their signature renditions of the rock and roll songs of the ‘60s. The group will perform in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

Together, the group has played more than 650 concerts in North America and China, and headlined alongside more than 30 symphonies including The Boston Pops and The National Symphony.

Featuring stories and songs, their acclaimed concerts feature classic songs originated by The Four Seasons, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Temptations and more. The holiday single, “All Alone on Christmas,” which they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, plays yearly across the radio airways.

Television audiences have enjoyed The Midtown Men on Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Chew, Katie and Access Hollywood.

For more information on The Midtown Men please visit themidtownmen.com.

Prices are $38 for main seating and $34 for upper level sitting. Tickets are available at the ISU Box Office in the Stephens Performing Arts Center (1102 Sam Nixon Dr.), by phone at 282-3595, online at isu.edu/tickets or at Vickers Western Wear stores in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

For more information on the 2017-18 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at (208) 282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens.