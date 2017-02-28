ISU to welcome actress Minita Gandhi to perform play “Muthaland”

Idaho State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance and the School of Performing Arts will welcome actress Minita Gandhi on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. to perform her one-woman show “Muthaland” in the Beverly B. Bistline Theatre in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center. During her visit, Gandhi will also give a master class to the public focused on the topic of “Using Your Art for Activism” on March 11 at 10 a.m., also in the Bistline Theatre.

Gandhi is the writer and sole actress of “Muthaland.” Gandhi’s website states that the play represents Gandhi’s life and how it was changed on a trip to India where she unearths family secrets, encounters a prophet and discovers her voice within a culture of silence. The familiar and the foreign swap roles in the dark comedy about culture, identity, spirituality and sexuality. The play shows how important inclusivity is, how to overcome adversity and how to use the arts to heal.

“Minita’s message is very timely for our theatre students, university and community right now,” said Vanessa Ballam, ISU theatre professor. “We’re hopeful this event will help bring all groups together for a shared experience. Our goal is that everyone will take something away from the event and feel empowered to make a positive change in the world. Through her presentations, Minita will offer tools of implementation to affect positive change.”

Gandhi is an actress, playwright and writer who was born in Mumbai, India. She has performed in regional theaters including Lookingglass Theatre, Berkley Repertory Theatre, Arena State and Milwaukee Repertory Theatre. She has a recurring role on NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” and has been on Fox’s “Empire,” NBC’s “Crisis,” ABC’s “Betrayal,” The Onion News Network as anchor, Nina Shankar, and the web-series “Brown Girls.”

After the “Muthaland” performance on March 10, Gandhi will hold a “talkback” with the audience focused on the creation of her piece and allowing audience members to ask questions.

The events are sponsored by the Department of Theatre and Dance, the Diversity Resource Center and the Cultural Events Committee. Alpha Psi Omega, a theatre and dance student organization, is providing technical support. All events are free and open to the public. “Muthaland” has a rating of PG-13.