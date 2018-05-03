It's looking like a movie theater!

The Blackfoot Movie Mill is nearing completion. Inside the rebuilt former-Blackfoot Motors building, the seven cinema spaces are recognizable as places to watch a film. Most of them only need their carpet, seats, paint and screens.

Opening date

When asked on Thursday if the Movie Mill would be showing films by the projected June 22 date — the opening date for "Jurassic World" — Kent Lott replied: "Just watch. Things are moving fast now."

Lott said that some of the cinemas would probably not be done in time for the opening, but that four to five would be ready for customers. The concessions and bathrooms would be ready too.

Help wanted May 12

As the construction season ramps up, a local labor shortage has developed and it has impacted the schedule for finishing the Movie Mill. The critical need is removing the debris pile in the back of the building, along the Pacific and Oak Street frontages.

Volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol have stepped forward to help load up the debris on May 12 so it can be taken to the dump. More hands will not be turned away — and in fact, will be enthusiastically welcomed.

Contact Kent Lott on Facebook or Julie Ann Goodrich at Blackfoot City Hall if you can lend a hand. Helping out will keep the new movie theater on schedule to open in June, which is a benefit to both downtown and to all of Blackfoot.

