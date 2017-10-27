Jack Harper named a Modern Pioneer by Sons of the Utah Pioneers

Members of the Grove City Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers presented John J. (Jack) Harper the Modern Pioneer Award on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at a dinner at Tommy Vaughn's.

"It was certainly unexpected," Harper said. "I am grateful for the award. I know some of those people and they are great. I'm retired now. We are blessed by our family and friends."

Harper is a licensed professional engineer who served as an engineer for both the city and the county. He is largely responsible for setting the county on track to improve the bridges in Bingham County so that they can adequately carry the average increased of both farm machinery and trucks.

