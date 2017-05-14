Jazz Band swings at Snake River

The Snake River High School Jazz Band provided a great sound at their fund raiser on Saturday evening in the SRHS gymnasium. Trumpeter Luis Deloera was the featured soloist on the swing tune, ‘My Funny Valentine,’ that was performed as part of the fundraiser for the Snake River High School Jazz Band on Saturday evening. Rick Gleicher dances with his 5-year-old daughter at the Snake River High School Jazz Band fundraiser on Saturday evening. Gleicher and his wife, Meredith, teach many couples a variety of dance steps.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Sunday, May 14, 2017
Thomas, ID

With free swing lessons to help guests get into the spirit of the evening, the Snake River High School gymnasium was filled with the great sounds of jazz and swing. Rick and Meredith Gleicher taught the swing class.
The dinner, dance and concert took place Saturday evening to raise funds for the jazz band. As guests ate their spaghetti dinner, they were serenaded by the band. A silent auction also took place.
“I thank everyone for coming out,” Band Director Daniel Roberts said. “I also want to thank Mr. Carter (Ray Carter, SRHS principal) and the school board who are willing to see where this experiment can go.”
For the full story, read the Monday, May 15, edition of the Morning News.

Category: