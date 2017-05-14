Jazz Band swings at Snake River

With free swing lessons to help guests get into the spirit of the evening, the Snake River High School gymnasium was filled with the great sounds of jazz and swing. Rick and Meredith Gleicher taught the swing class.

The dinner, dance and concert took place Saturday evening to raise funds for the jazz band. As guests ate their spaghetti dinner, they were serenaded by the band. A silent auction also took place.

“I thank everyone for coming out,” Band Director Daniel Roberts said. “I also want to thank Mr. Carter (Ray Carter, SRHS principal) and the school board who are willing to see where this experiment can go.”

For the full story, read the Monday, May 15, edition of the Morning News.