Jeramy Stuart and Nephi Bigler take home trophies from Bingham's Got Talent

It was the kids who stole the show Saturday night at Bingham's Got Talent hosted by Relay For Life team Angels Among Us at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC).

Jeramy Stuart, 16, won the 16 and over category with a piano solo. The song Jeramy performed was Hikari composed by Utada Hikaru for the video game Kingdom Hearts. Jeramy received $100 and a trophy for his hard work.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to have played," Jeramy said. "I worked very hard to get where I am and am super happy it has paid off. There were so many people that did a wonderful job with their talents. I was so happy I felt like I could fly. I am very grateful to my family and friends who have pushed me this far."

To read more of this story pick up Monday's edition of The Morning News.