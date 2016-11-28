Job fair at Dawn Enterprises on Wednesday

Looking for a job? Dawn Enterprises, Inc., has scheduled its first ever open house and job fair from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in its facility at 280 Cedar St. in Blackfoot. Administrative Assistant Brandy King said, "When I first came here, there were so many conflicting advertisements. We thought we could answer people's questions by hosting an open house. We want to help people understand what we do here; give them a tour and see what they're interested in."

Multiple positions are available. People with disabilities are welcome to apply. In services, people would be working with individuals. In manufacturing, there is a need for material handlers and sewers.

On Wednesday, people are on hand to give spot interviews; an appointment is not necessary. Experience is not necessary; training is provided. Part Time and Full Time positions are available.

For more information, call (208) 785-5890 or come in to apply today.

Dawn Enterprises, Inc., has served southeast Idaho since 1974.