Johnson charged with vehicular manslaughter

As reported by the Idaho State Police, at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, a fatality crash took place northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 111, just south of Idaho Falls and north of Shelley.

As reported by ISP, Dirk Johnson, 59, of Idaho Falls, was traveling northbound in an empty gravel truck in the construction zone when traffic began to slow. Johnson was unable to slow down and veered into oncoming traffic.

Shirley Williams, 65, of Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound in a Dodge 2500 pickup truck pulling a horse trailer. Mark Weidner, 44, of Pocatello, was traveling behind Johnson in a Nissan Maxima.

Johnson struck Williams' pickup truck head-on, struck the horse trailer, then struck Weidner's vehicle.

Williams was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The horse in Williams' horse trailer died from injuries at the scene of the crash. Johnson and Weidner were not injured. All drivers were wearing seat belts.

