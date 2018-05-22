Johnson more than just a Bull Rider

What do you get when you take a young man who is maybe 5'7" tall, weighs at best 165 pounds and add the heart of a champion and a tenacity to win that rivals the best athletes in the world? You get Coby Johnson of Firth.

He is a do anything kind of an athlete, regardless of his size and a lot of it has to do with his will to win and the biggest heart in the State of Idaho.

All Johnson has done in his athletic career is become a three time district champion bull rider, good enough to win the state title as well, and advance on to the National High School Rodeo a year ago, a feat he expects to do yet again this year.

