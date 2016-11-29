'Jolley' in name and disposition

Former Bingham County Commission Chair Cleone Jolley died on Saturday, Nov. 26, after suffering for the last 20 months of his life from Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS).

He joined the Shelley Fire Department where he was Fire Chief for about 15 years.

Mike Carter worked with Jolley in the fire department. He followed Jolley as the Fire Chief for the Shelley station. Carter retired this fall after 15 years as the fire chief.

"All the guys at the fire station thought Cleone was a pretty great man," Carter said. "He did a lot for this community. He was a really good friend of mine."

Jolley served 12 years as a Bingham County Commissioner from 2001-2013.

Bingham County Commissioner Ladd Carter, who followed Jolley as commission chair, said, "I've worked with a lot of people but not with one who was more compassionate. People would come into the commission chambers with tax problems or hardship cases. Sometimes they had health problems and would cry; Cleone would jump up to bring them tissues and then would shed tears with them. He was generous with people who had hardships in their lives."

Bingham County Assessor Ron Simmons said, "He was a great guy to work with. He always had a smile and was so personable with my staff. He was always teachable and happy to learn something new. I really appreciated him as a commissioner."