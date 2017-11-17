Josephine Thyberg recognized honored by Bingham Crisis Center

Surprise! Members of the Bingham Crisis Center board presented Josephine Thyberg at plaque on Friday for her 25 years of service to the center.

"I am appreciative of the honor and shocked to receive it," she said. "You just do your job day by day and don't think of the time that has passed.

Thyberg is the assistant director of the Bingham Crisis Center. Her work includes administering housing grants, shelter work, protection orders and work in court.

"The Crisis Center is a dual purpose agency," she said. "We work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. We offer counseling and shelter and can respond to calls from the hospital or individuals. The staff takes turn carrying the emergency phone."

