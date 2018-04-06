Josh Hill will help local food banks

Josh Hill, former Blackfoot Bronco and currently a tight end for the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League, will be in Blackfoot to lend his support to the local food banks.

Hill will be available to the public from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 9 and will be signing autographs at Blackfoot High School on the football field. Josh asks that everyone brings canned food items to help restock the local food banks.

Everyone who donates an item(s) will be give a ticket for a drawing following the food drive that will award the lucky winner with a signed NFL Saints football jersey by Josh Hill. The raffle will take place immediately following the autograph signing and you do not need to be present to win.

