Jury chosen for Anderson trial

BLACKFOOT — Thirteen Bingham County residents were impaneled on Tuesday in the felony case of Kelley J. Anderson from Blackfoot. He faces four felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Thirteen jurors will hear the case. Twelve will make a decision in this case. The thirteenth juror will be dismissed by lot before the jury goes into the jury room to make its decision.

Giving instructions to the jury, Seventh Judicial District Judge Bruce Pickett said, "It is your job to determine the facts. Make your decision solely on the evidence before you. Work together on the decision when you deliberate."

He continued, "The state has the burden of proof, so the state goes first. The defense can then choose to present evidence although the defendant never has to provide evidence. After the presentation from the defense, the state may produce rebuttal evidence. The opening statements and closing statements from the state or from the defense are not evidence.

"Do not concern yourself with penalty or punishment; that is my job," Pickett said. "Do not discuss this case with each other or with anyone else."

His granddaughter, S.A., brought these charges against Anderson, age 60. Anderson pleaded not guilty to each charge.

