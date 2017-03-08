Jury trial of Anderson continues

The court case of Kelley Anderson continued on Wednesday before Seventh Judicial District Judge Bruce Pickett in Bingham County. A jury will determine the outcome of this case.

It has been determined that the alleged lewd action between Anderson and his granddaughter took place in Blackfoot. S.A., the alleged victim, said the improper action took place during the summers of 2011 and 2012, when the victim was 11 or 12.

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson asked her why she waited until 2014, when she was 15-years-old, to tell her parents.

"I wanted someone to talk to about it," she said. "I had secluded myself from my family; I didn't want to do my hear or take a shower. I didn't tell my parents because I was scared and ashamed of what happened."

