Kelley seeks commissioner seat

Jeff Kelley from Shelley is running for Bingham County Commissioner from District One. Kelley is currently part-owner of Kelley Real Estate Appraisers, Inc., in Idaho Falls; he is also a city council member in Shelley.

Why are you running for county commissioner?

"First, I'm running because I think the county could be run more financially sound than it's been," Kelley said.

"Second, I have the ability to navigate through the economic challenges the county faces and I can help prevent urban sprawl," he said. "Bingham County has the best farm ground in the state and I've slowly seen development in these areas. We need to take advantage of homes sites so we don't have urbane sprawl."

"Third, the county needs to grow," he said. "It needs economic development, like agriculture processing. For example, e-cobalt is west of Blackfoot and increase end processing. There are 60 jobs worth $60-to-$70,000 each. It doesn't tax the infrastructure."

