Kelley updates Eagle Scout project

Shelley High School senior Harrison Kelley did the planning for his Hometown Hero banners for his senior project. For his Eagle Scout, he completed the project.

The Hometown Hero banners featured men who were killed in action or who died of influenza in WWI. All of the men were from Shelley and the surrounding area.

The Hometown Heroes Banner program that Kelley has designed honor local fallen heroes from past wars. The banners include the name, photograph, arm of military, rank, campaign and date of birth and death.

Each vinyl banner measures 2 1/2 feet by 5 feet and is double-sided. A photo of the veteran, branch of service and birth and death dates are displayed on each side of the banner.

The 35 banner will be placed on light poles along State Street in Shelley during Memorial Day weekend (in May) and the week of Veterans' Day (in November).

