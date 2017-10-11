Kevin Day in court for change of plea

Kevin Lee Day, who testified against Melonie Smith last week during her murder trial, was in court on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing.

Appearing before Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge Darren Simpson, Day pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement. He will be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

In the plea agreement, the state agreed to recommend five years fixed and 20 years indeterminate if Day testified truthfully at Smith's murder trial that took place last week, Oct. 2-7. Rodger James Ockerman Jr. also was in court on Wednesday for being principal to battery on a police officer. In the plea agreement, Ockerman would be sentenced to concurrent sentences for the battery on a police with the burglary charge. The burglary took place in February 2017.

