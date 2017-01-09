Kids learn to bake in Shelley

SHELLEY – A good cold weather activity is baking. Desi Richards taught two classes on Saturday--Snowman Fondant Cake Class and a Hot Cocoa Mug Cake.

Baker and teacher Desi Richards said, “I love baking and creating. Richards opened Desi’s Sugar Art about a year ago. Her business is located at 221 S. Emerson in Shelley.

Richards said she became interested in baking when she little.

“My mom had a great chocolate cake recipe,” she said. “I would make the cake for all the birthdays and my mom would clean up the kitchen.” (She has 10 siblings.)

Speaking of her teaching, Richards said, “With fondant, I like molding and shaping it with my hands.

“I love teaching the kids; it fun to see the different colors they pull together,” Richards said. “I want to teach people the new techniques.”

Classes on cakes, sugar cookies and cupcakes are taught.

The class on Saturday, Feb. 4, has a Super Bowl theme. Rice Krispies will become sculptured footballs. A Super Bowl themed cupcake class will also be offered.

For more information, contact Richards at (208) 390-5484.