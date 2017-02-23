King's Variety Stores to close

As of last Monday, all King's Variety Stores are closing.

Commenting about the announcement, the manager of the Shelley store said, "It's a great company to work for. It's been a very busy in the store; a great day for the customers and the store. People have come in to see what's on sale and to say 'hello' and good bye.'"

No closing date has been announced. All merchandise, including shelving, is for sale.

A press release from the staff and family of the M. H. King Company stated, "It is with a mixture of sadness and gratitude that wee announce the closing of all the King's Variety stores. It was our grandfather's and father's desire to provide everyday products to small communities that did not have access to reasonably priced goods. That business model allow us to build a number of successful stores throughout the intermountain west over a long period of time.

"Over the last century, Kin's has worked to navigate the changing landscape of the world and retailing in particular. Founded in 1915, we have survived two world wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and many other ups and downs over the past 102 years. This has not been simple or easy.