The Kirk Academy extraordinaire

Performers with the Kirk Academy presented their final performance of the year to parents, families and friends on Saturday evening in the Snake River High School auditorium. Classes offered include beginning to advanced gymnastics, ballet, tap, clogging and breakdance. Owners of The Kirk Academy are Dave and Danica Kirk. The academy is located at 280 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot in what was formerly Paunie's School and Dance and Gymnastics. In their program, the Kirks wrote: 'We thank Paunie Van Orden for giving us the opportunity to buy her studio. This is our dream come true and we never could have done it without her. Registration for summer classes is from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, at The Kirk Academy.