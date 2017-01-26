Kress's first year as superintendent

The Blackfoot School District Board of Trustees made the decision a year ago to permanently hire Brian Kress as Superintendent. In that time, the district has seen an improvement in the finances and morale in the district.

When Kress was appointed as the Interim Superintendent in May 2015, he had hopes of improving attendance, balancing the budget and bringing about a sense of transparency that some in the district claimed had been lacking in past years.

"I believe Mr. Kress has done great work in his first year as Superintendent of the Blackfoot School District. We are more financially stable and there is a transparency to the district budget that wasn't there before," said Stalker Elementary School Principal Brandee Hewatt. "He has a clear vision for the Blackfoot School District and an understanding of the hard work and dedication it takes to run a school district."