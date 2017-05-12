Lady Broncos advance to state tournament

By FRED DAVIS

POCATELLO - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos entered the District V/VI softball tournament with a chip on their shoulder. After six games in three days, playing three games each on Tuesday and Thursday, these same Lady Broncos are headed to the state tournament next week.

The Broncos battled from the fourth seed in the tournament, taking down both Idaho Falls and Skyline in consecutive games to get to the finals against top seed and perennial rival Pocatello.

The bats were alive from the outset on Thursday, as they opened their second three game set by pounding out 16 hits on their way to a 20-9 victory. The Broncos were led by the hitting of Riley Moore as the junior catcher collected four hits and three runs batted in in the opener. Chloe Cronquist also had three hits and four runs batted in in the first game as the Lady Broncos were on cruise control from the first inning on.

