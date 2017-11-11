Lady Broncos drop basketball opener

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos opened the 2018 season with a home contest as they invited the 5A Rigby Lady Trojans to town for a non conference tilt. The Lady Broncos battled right down to the final few seconds before they fell to Rigby by a final score of 55-50.

The Broncos showed flashes of promise during the game as they used an up tempo offense to press the issue and attempt to keep the Trojans off balance as first Olivia Arave, then Tenleigh Smith and finally Allie Cannon would shoot the Broncos into contention during the contest.

