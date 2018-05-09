Lady Broncos fall to Preston

The Preston Indians scored in the first two innings and as the Blackfoot Lady Broncos made repeated efforts to tie the game or take the lead, did just enough to stay ahead and post an upset win in the opening round of the District 5-6 4A Softball tournament on Wednesday.

Preston banged out a dozen hits off of three Blackfoot pitchers and made use of three Blackfoot errors to score 15 runs and post the 15-12 win.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News.