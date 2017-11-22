Lady Broncos get second win on the season
By:
FRED DAVIS
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos, fresh from their first win of the season last Friday, built up a ten point lead in the first half behind the hot shooting of freshman guard Tenleigh Smith and then held on for a 51-40 win over the visiting Skyline Grizzlies. The win was the conference opener for both teams.
