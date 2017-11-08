Lady Broncos unveil 2018 squad

BLACKFOOT - The latest version of the Blackfoot girls basketball team was unveiled on Tuesday night and from early indications, the team should be considerably better than last year's version. The Broncos are quicker and play a much more up tempo game than what they did a year ago. They still lack a big inside presence, but they do have some shooters that can hit the three and appear to be quicker on the perimeter than the past several editions of the team have been.

A year ago, the Broncos appeared to have trouble on the perimeter with lack of speed and quickness and were often caught up in situations where they had trouble moving the ball into a scoring position. That does not appear to be a problem for this year's squad.

With the addition of freshman Tenleigh Smith who joins Allie Cannon at a guard position, there is plenty of speed and quickness on the outside.

The Broncos started with Olivia Arave and junior Ashlyn Smith on the two wings, leaving only a solid post player to complete the quintet that the team will need to be competitive in a tough schedule that has been presented to coach Courtnei Smith for this year's squad.

