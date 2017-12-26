Lady Broncos win Magic Valley Tournament

TWIN FALLS — Before the Magic Valley Tournament began Thursday, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos had a modest two-game winning streak.

They had just won a pair of games in the High Country Conference against Pocatello and Preston and were sitting at 4-1 in conference play, and boasted a 5-5 seasonal record.

Following three straight wins in the series good enough to win the tournament following the championship game win over host Twin Falls by the score of 43-30.

The Broncos now sit at 8-5 overall and have defeated the No. 5-ranked team in the state in the process.

The Broncos downed Spring Creek (Nevada), Mountain Home and Twin Falls in successive order and only Spring Creek was able to give them much of a battle.

The Broncos are now all grown up and appear ready to take on the world.

The remaining eight games on the Broncos schedule are not going to be easy, with five more conference matches and three games against 5A schools, but Blackfoot may enter those contests with the confidence that they can win and they will not fear any of the opponents.

