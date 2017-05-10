Lady Broncos win two of three in district play

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

POCATELLO - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos won two of three games during District Tournament play on Tuesday and remained alive for a chance at the District title and an automatic berth at the state tournament.

The Broncos closed the day with a 16-9 win over Century, sending the Diamondbacks home for the summer. The Broncos were aided by ten errors by the snakes, but also pounded out 15 hits and rode the complete game pitching of senior Hadlie Henderson who was superb on the day.

Catcher Riley Moore led the offense for the Broncos with three hits, three runs batted in and had a triple to the left center gap which cleared the bases in the sixth inning.

Henderson shut down the Century offense with an assortment of pitches and had five strikeouts in the game.

"Hadlie was just great all day long," Head Coach Mike Torgerson. "She threw two complete games today and kept the batters off balance all afternoon long. When she pitches like that, we are a very tough team to beat."

