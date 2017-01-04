Lady Chiefs top Water Springs 42-32

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FORT HALL - It was back on Nov. 30 that the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs first saw the girls from Water Springs and they escaped with a four point win 45-41. They expected the rematch to be anything but a walk in the park and they were right in that line of thought. Water Springs came out onto the floor with fire in their eyes and a hot shooting touch, putting the Lady Chiefs on their heels for most of the game.

Water Springs would lead by as many as ten points during the contest, before the Lady Chiefs stormed back in the second half, eventually topping the visitors by a final score of 42-32.

Water Springs shot out of the gate, opening up a quick lead in the first quarter, and had the Lady Chiefs not hit a couple of late shots, they would have led on the road by a wider margin than the 10-6 score that was on the scoreboard.

