Lady Cougars celebrate new scoreboard

The Firth Lady Cougars have been playing softball for a number of years. They have never had a scoreboard to share their successes with their fans, that is until Tuesday afternoon. Through the donation of an anonymous donor, the scoreboard was revealed to the players, coaches and fans on Tuesday and the Lady Cougars set about christening the scoreboard in the right way.

They squared off against the Ririe Lady Bulldogs and it only took the Cougars a very short time to score their first run in the bottom of the first inning. In fact, they scored six time in the bottom of the first to take an early 6-0 lead.

They were far from done as they quickly built the lead up to 15-0 in only four innings before the game was called on the 'mercy' rule.

