Lady Cougars drop unbeaten West Jefferson

TERRETON - The Firth Cougars have been playing some really good basketball this season. They have taken on all comers and with only a pair of losses, both coming at the hands of 3A schools, had amassed a record of 9-3 on the season. The problem was that a member of their own conference was stealing all the headlines with a perfect 8-0 record. That team was the West Jefferson Panthers and they looked to be the real deal as the two teams converged on a circled date on the calendar.

That date was Friday night and when the two teams met, it was a good old fashioned fight, reminiscent of the type of heavyweight battles we used to get in boxing so many years ago. When the final buzzer sounded, the Cougars had edged clear late to take round one by a final score of 50-46.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.