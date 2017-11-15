Lady Cougars open season with win over Tigers

ABERDEEN - It is never easy to open the season on the road, but on Tuesday night, the Firth Lady Cougars made it look that way. The Cougars scored in any number of different ways and played defense like it was mid-season as they opened the 2017-18 campaign with an easier than looked 55-31 win over the home standing Tigers.

"It was a good first win of the season for us," Head Coach Sharla Cook said. "We shared the ball and everyone got significant playing time which is good since we have a quick turnaround with a game tomorrow night."

Despite getting the opening tip, the Lady Cougars failed to score, spotting the Tigers a 2-0 and a 4-2 lead, but after that, it was all Firth as they sped out of a 16-8 first quarter lead. The lead could have been much larger had the Cougars hit any number of three point shots that just weren't falling on this Tuesday night.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.