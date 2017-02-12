Lady Dragons down Firth

By FRED DAVIS

POCATELLO - The Lady Cougars of Firth are a tough group of young ladies. They have battled back from all sorts of setbacks this season and just keep finding ways to pull out victories and on Saturday, the Cougars had a chance to win a spot in the state tournament which begins next week in Boise.

The season started with so much promise as the Cougars won three games in four days to begin the year at 3-0. Then the unthinkable began to happen. First, starting point guard and leading scorer Ashlee Adams went down and was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Suddenly things looked bleak. But back came the Cougars. They found a new point guard in senior Kellie Tucker and rallied around Coach Sharla Cook and they learned how to win. They peaked at just the right time, when district tournament started, and although they couldn't find a way to defeat Ririe, they did take care of nearly everyone else, finishing second and getting a chance to earn the last spot in the state tournament. That play-in game took play on Saturday when they faced off against the Malad Lady Dragons in a winner take all play in game.

The bad news is that the Dragons had just beat the Cougars a week ago, to avenge an earlier loss in Firth.

The Dragons were long and lean and fast and they used all three things to their advantage as they scored in the paint and from long range to down the Lady Cougars on Saturday by a final score of 59-47 to earn the final spot at state.

