Lady Panthers drop one to Marsh Valley

The Snake River Lady Panthers welcomed in the Marsh Valley Lady Eagles as they were ready to claim the top seed in the upcoming district tournament with a win. The Eagles, however, were not about to have anything to do with that. Needing a win and as an arch rival of the Panthers, ready to do just that, the Eagles took command early and scored seemingly at will in the early going, building up a 9-0 lead after two innings, before settling for a 10-2 victory and snatch the top seed away from the Panthers in the process.

