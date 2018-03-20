Lady Panthers open softball with win

For a team that had been outside only a few times, and had several games cancelled because of Mother Nature's usual spring time antics, the Snake River Lady Panthers put on a hitting show against the Preston Indians as they rolled to their season opening win. The Panthers would score 14 runs as every player in the lineup would get at least one hit and Taylor Gardener would get a home run in her first at bat of the year.

