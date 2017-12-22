Lady Panthers overwhelmed by Cardinals

THOMAS - The game that the Snake River Lady Panthers played on Thursday night, was nothing like what Coach Jeff Steadman anticipated from his highly ranked team. The Panthers had been on a roll and had been playing solid basketball, losing only to the defending state champions Sugar-Salem Digger on a pair of occasions.

What Steadman got instead, was a game that made his team look like they hadn't played a game in a very long time. There were a large number of turnovers, missed shots from within a couple of feet of the basket, and just some generally sloppy passing and defense. The Panthers dropped the game by the final score of 56-38.

