Lady Panthers roll

By FRED DAVIS

FILER - The Snake River Lady Panthers took another step towards building into a state championship contender on Saturday with an impressive 59-27 road against Filer. The Snake River squad scored early, scored often and pressured the Filer squad into a number of turnovers that led to even more points.

High scoring forward Alyssa Crumley continued her solid play with her sixth straight twenty point effort on the offensive end. She tallied 25 points on the afternoon and was supported by 10 points from Kelsey Higginson.

"We did some really nice things and were able to work on some other things that will help us down the road," Coach Jeff Steadman said. "We have a big game coming up on Thursday against Sugar Salem and that will be a good barometer of how far we have come as a team so far this fall."

