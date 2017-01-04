Lady Panthers top Soda Springs 42-36

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - The Lady Panthers of Snake River looked nothing like the team that put up 73 points against Shelley just a few nights ago as they welcomed in Soda Springs for a non conference tilt on Tuesday night.

Soda Springs on the other hand, looked every bit like the number one team in the state in the 2A division and they were pounding the Lady Panthers in the first half, opening up a sixteen point lead by halftime, leading 30-14.

The Lady Panthers went to the locker room at halftime, regrouped and mounted a second half rally that showed why so many think that they will be force when the district and state tournament roll around.

"Soda showed us why they are so highly ranked this year," Coach Jeff Steadman said. "They came out on fire and we were scrambling a bit, but we made some adjustments and the girls fought hard. We couldn't be happier with this win tonight."

The Panthers found another go to player on Tuesday night, as sophomore Abby Morgan came of age with an assortment of nifty moves in the post area, mostly on rebound put backs that garnered her a career high eleven points, which would lead the Panthers in scoring.

All year long, player after player had deferred to the scoring talents of Alyssa Crumley, Kelsey Higginson and Jetta Goff, but on Tuesday night, Morgan could add her name to the list as she proved to be a force inside. Everybody had talked about how hard she worked in practice and the results had shown as she was inserted into the starting lineup a couple of weeks ago and immediately made her presence felt on the boards and on defense.

Tuesday night, she added offense to her repertoire and the key buckets she scored down the stretch were definitely the difference in the game.

