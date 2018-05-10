Lady Panthers topple West Jefferson, advance to state

The Firth Lady Cougars had the misfortune of calling the wrong side of a coin flip last week and were forced to settle for the number two seed in the District 6 Softball Tournament. On Wednesday, they made West Jefferson pay for not only the coin flip, but proved that they truly were the best team in the Nuclear Conference this season.

Firth pounded out 17 hits on their way to a solid thrashing of the West Jefferson squad as they would send the Panthers packing after only five inning of play at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls with a 17-4 victory.

The game was shortened to five innings by the 10 run mercy rule.

