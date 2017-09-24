Lady Russets roll over Panthers in soccer
SHELLEY - The Lady Russets of Shelley continued their roll through the opposition with a dominating 6-0 win over the visiting Snake River Lady Panthers on Saturday. The Russets are continuing their progression through the regular season and working towards a rematch with the Sugar-Salem Diggers, who hold the only win this season against Shelley.
