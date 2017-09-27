Last meeting of Blackfoot Daughters of the Utah Pioneers

Because of lack of membership, the Ee-Da-How Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) has dissolved.

The final meeting was a celebration of heritage. Vee Ann Williams was the Camp Captain.

Pioneer lessons included a fashion show: "Clothing Fashions of the Pioneers." In 1840, women had a "day dress" and a "good dress." Aprons were important to wear with the "day dress."

Printed flour sacks also were important as they became children's clothing; bleached ones were used for women's petticoats.

Homes were built with small clothes closets as there were not many clothes to put in them.

During the World's Fair that took place in Chicago in 1923, Juicy Fruit gum and Cracker Jacks with a prize inside were introduced. A Mormon Pavilion was part of the fair.

